Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZLPSF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of zooplus stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.28. zooplus has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $192.00.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

