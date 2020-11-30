Berenberg Bank Upgrades bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

