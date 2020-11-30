BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 3,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $332.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.91.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

