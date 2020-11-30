Bezant Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $48,349.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00073584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00396194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.45 or 0.02881686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

