Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$11.09 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 2150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.25.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

