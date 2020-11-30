Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.57

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.57 and last traded at $119.24, with a volume of 4186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,284,793 shares of company stock worth $413,719,360 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $2,914,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

