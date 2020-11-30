Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Increased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,608 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $541.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

