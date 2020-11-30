Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.33. Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,026 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $10.16 million and a PE ratio of -45.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:BTI)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

