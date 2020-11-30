BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.89

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.89 and last traded at $118.96, with a volume of 46285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.98.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after buying an additional 9,472,629 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,407,000. Natixis bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,184,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $19,688,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,680,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

