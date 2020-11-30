Bluzelle Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $20.33 and $10.39. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $19.27 million and $2.13 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00387035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $560.53 or 0.02884451 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,032,152 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

