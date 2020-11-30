Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

