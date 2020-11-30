Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.82. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 14,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the period.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

