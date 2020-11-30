Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.82. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 13,668 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Borr Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

