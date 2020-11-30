Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 164,439 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.