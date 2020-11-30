Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,305 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $39.94. 3,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,205. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

