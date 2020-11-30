Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after buying an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 494,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 138,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. 142,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

