Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $72.32. 58,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,924,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.