Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 112,062 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 146,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $116.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

