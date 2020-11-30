Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after acquiring an additional 118,001 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 229.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 406,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 728.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 414,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 364,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

