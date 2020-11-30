Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $10.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.06. The stock had a trading volume of 335,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

