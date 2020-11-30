Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 229.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 347,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 242,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.30. 12,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.91. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

