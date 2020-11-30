Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $38.22. 862,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

