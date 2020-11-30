Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $15.48 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 2.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,021. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $437.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

