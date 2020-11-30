Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after purchasing an additional 437,094 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,829,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 138,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $94,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,437. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

