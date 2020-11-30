Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $31.41 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up about 5.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Teladoc Health worth $31,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.01. 23,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

