Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Sunoco makes up approximately 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Sunoco worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunoco by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Sunoco by 9.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 6.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,684. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

