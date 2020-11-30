Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.55. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,548. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.