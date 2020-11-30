Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $14,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DocuSign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.26 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

