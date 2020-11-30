Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Invests $309,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $886,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,194 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $314.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,040. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

