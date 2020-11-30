Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 431.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $25.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,767.73. 29,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,818.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,662.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,528.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

