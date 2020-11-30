Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,325 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 80.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 87.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 115,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,871. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

