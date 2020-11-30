Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000,000 after acquiring an additional 290,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,782. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.68 and its 200-day moving average is $404.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

