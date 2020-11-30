Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 79,736 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.77. 54,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. The stock has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.