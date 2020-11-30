Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 244.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.18. 27,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,179. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

