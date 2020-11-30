Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $534.74. 879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,875. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.33.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

