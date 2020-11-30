Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $11.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.