Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 4.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,540. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.