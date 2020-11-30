Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.36. 173,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

