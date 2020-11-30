Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $216.07. The company has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

