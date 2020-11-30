Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,008. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.