Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock valued at $108,891,612.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

