Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in WPX Energy by 359.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 117,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,670. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPX. US Capital Advisors cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

