Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $188,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after buying an additional 1,198,307 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,540,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after buying an additional 274,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $45.53. 53,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,568. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

