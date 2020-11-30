Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.96. 33,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average is $318.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

