Brokerages Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of GSAT opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $526.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.46.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

