Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target at $28.75

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
BCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.
In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $132,696.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,227.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $739,054 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,864. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $539.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
