Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target at $28.75

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $132,696.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,227.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $739,054 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atreca by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Atreca by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,864. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $539.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

