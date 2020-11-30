Brokerages Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,154,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,016,393. Company insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clearfield by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

CLFD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,171. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

