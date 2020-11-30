Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $97.00

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

HLT stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.38. 106,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

