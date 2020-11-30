Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 1,881.25

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,881.25 ($24.58).

IMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) alerts:

In other Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Simon Langelier purchased 465 shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £5,956.65 ($7,782.40).

LON:IMB traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,384 ($18.08). 1,004,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,876. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07). The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 48.01 ($0.63) dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s payout ratio is currently 121.44%.

About Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.