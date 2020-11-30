Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 1,881.25

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,881.25 ($24.58).
IMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.
In other Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Simon Langelier purchased 465 shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £5,956.65 ($7,782.40).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 48.01 ($0.63) dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s payout ratio is currently 121.44%.
About Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.
