Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target at $1.83

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NGD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 107,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,910. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 197.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,542 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

